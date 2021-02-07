Voters ignored several “red flags,” about Joe Biden and the Democrats, before putting Biden in the White House.
The major “red” flag (no pun) was that the Democrats have embraced evil socialism. Think Venezuela!
Next, there were concerns that Biden has some dementia. One film clip, quickly squelched, showed Biden preparing to speak to his campaign workers. As he stood at the microphone, his mind went totally blank and he never uttered a word. After a long, awkward silence, Biden’s wife came onto the podium and gently led her husband away. Now, he’s our president!
Voters dismissed the fact that Democrat-run cities, such as Chicago, Portland and Seattle, are hotbeds of crime, rioting, poverty, arson, looting, murder, anarchy, insurrection and sedition. Democrats seem to approve of antifa, a communist-inspired, murderous, radical-left terrorist movement.
Has it ever occurred to “progressives” that permitting millions of illegal immigrants into the U.S will likely bankrupt America and turn us into a third-world country? The Democratic Party only wants the votes of these “instant Democrats” so their despotism can continue in perpetuity.
Continuing the madness, Democrats, amidst this unprecedented violence, now want to defund the police! Eliminating the police, and law and order, is a time-worn communist tactic.
Ignoring another red flag, voters dismissed the fact that Biden would be the most Second Amendment-hating president in American history. As we speak, the Democrats have just introduced the most repressive anti-gun bill, ever seen, in Congress.
Seeing the future, and concerned about their safety and Biden’s gun confiscation threats, Americans continue to purchase firearms in record-breaking numbers. In January alone, Americans set another record by buying 4.3 million firearms!
Biden’s scandals were ignored by the mainstream media. It’s said that the media doesn’t cover the Democrats, it covers up for the Democrats!
Liberals ignored the red flag that Kamala Harris, who had a relationship with the notorious San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, is a hard-left radical stooge who could soon be President Harris.
I have a question for liberals, progressives and Democrats. When is the light going to come on for you folks?
Curtis E. Stone
Dayton