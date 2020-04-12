My neighbor’s child was delighted but puzzled why there were teddy bears hidden or placed in surprising places seen on their family walk in Walla Walla.
President Teddy Roosevelt visited Walla Walla May 25,1903. His five-hour stop on that lovely spring day was the perfect excuse to celebrate past accomplishments by decorating and a parade.
Over the years, the president was quoted saying “Walla Walla made the pleasantest impression upon my mind of any city I visited while in the Northwest. Whenever I think of Walla Walla, I can smell sweet perfume of the thousand locust trees which lined the streets and can see the radiant beauty of the city on that day in may when I was there. The glory of the spring air and sunshine together with the beauty of the city, made an indelible impression on my mind, and I will never forget the city.”
Around that time, President Roosevelt went bear hunting. He didn’t see any bears for quite some time. A guide spotted a cub and pointed it out to the president. Roosevelt refused to shoot. He thought the bear was too little to defend itself.
A newspaper artist drew a cartoon about it. A candy store owner in Brooklyn and his wife saw the cartoon and started making stuffed bears. The store owner, Morris Michtom, wrote the president and got his OK to use the name Teddy.
Mr. Michtom later started the Ideal Toy Co. About the same time, the Sheriff Toy Company in Germany started making stuffed bears. These bears were used as table decorations at a White House dinner.
The bears were a hit from the beginning, thanks to a president who saved a bear and inspired a toy.
Many folks think that teddy bears offer a special kind of comfort in troubled times. What words of wisdom might Teddy Roosevelt say to Americans now.
“Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.”
Sally Sundin
Walla Walla