I have lived in the West all my life. Every year I wonder what it will take to ban fireworks in our town(s) specifically and the state as a whole. Do we make so much on the sales we are willing to risk a huge fire? (Does Hood River ring a bell?) A friend's daughter had a big fire last year because her neighbors' fireworks set a bush on her property on fire.
Animals are terrorized. Wildlife is affected. This is the worst of humans.
Have a town display, change the laws so no personal fireworks are allowed and mean it. Enough already. And yes, I love fireworks as much as the next person, but I had to book a vacation away this year — before I knew the heat might tamp things down — because my dog is so terrified, and by 2 am, I'm shot too.
Elizabeth Heyenga
College Place