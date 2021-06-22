On Sunday, May 16, the U-B published an article by Benjamin and Winograd on the advisability of substantial reductions in military spending: Laudable proposals with no chance of being realized.
At no point in the article did the authors examine what military spending represents or actually is.
It is religious theatre, and as theology, all the arguments about how much more effectively the money could be spent on other things never work. Theology is not susceptible to facts.
Much time and energy are wasted in the United States defending freedom of religion. As if the practices of Christians, Buddhists, Muslims, Catholics, Baptists, Theravadins, Methodists, Mormons, Zensters and other cults and belief systems had anything to do with American behavior and belief.
After 40 Republican senators representing about one-third of the population drag America into a premature grave, the Pentagon will be all that is left. Just as the Roman Catholic Church survived the collapse of the western Roman Empire, the Pentagon — with the president as Pope, i.e., commander in chief — will be all that is left of this experiment in democracy.
Charles Potts
Walla Walla