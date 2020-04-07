Never let a crisis go to waste, said Rahm Emmanual.
In the middle of a political disaster, a climate disaster, a financial disaster and a natural disaster, Americans are showing themselves to be the masters of disaster. Some suggestions about what could be accomplished:
- The four major American oil companies are only worth a few hundred billion. Buy them and nationalize the energy business, with a forward emphasis on renewables and a sharp departure from carbon-based fuel.
- Commence the construction of a border to border, seacoast to seacoast system of high speed electric trains. The American Railroad Project will solve the unemployment crisis and help reduce the catastrophic effects of the climate disaster. It will result in 50 years of full employment.
- Nationalize the drug business and actually get a grip on why drugs are so expensive.
But why attempt anything important when dithering is the minority-based government standard?
Even $10 trillion pumped into trying to restore the status quo ante is not going to help.
Charles Potts
Walla Walla