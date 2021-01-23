What does it take to persuade our county commissioners to issue a statement about a controversial political issue? Not much, apparently.
Although not on the agenda, at its Jan. 4 meeting, the commission chairman indicated that the Board of Commissioners had received an anonymous email asking “for your help to bring a show of support to Olympia, Washington on Sunday, January 10, 2021.”
The purpose of the rally in Olympia, the email explained, was “to bring an overwhelming and positive show of support” for legislative action aimed at curtailing Gov. Jay Inslee’s exercise of emergency powers in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
The audio recording makes clear that the commissioners knew nothing about the organization sponsoring the rally, “We of Liberty.” Indeed, our newest commissioner acknowledged that she never received and so had not read the unsigned email. That, though, did not dissuade her from joining her fellow commissioners in unanimous support: “I’m 100% for it.”
Had the commission done its homework, it would have found it easy to trace the digital bread crumbs that run from “We of Liberty” to the “Olympia Freedom Party” and, from there, to “Freedom Gathering.”
According to its website, this last organization alleges massive fraud in last November’s presidential election; calls on law enforcement officers to refuse to enforce all “unconstitutional and illegal orders,” including those taken by the governor in the name of public safety; argues that “supra-national organizations” are seeking to impose a global socialist regime; and asks supporters to “restore America to its former glory.”
In these calls, it’s hard not to hear echoes of those who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, leaving five people dead.
Apparently, though, the commission did not do its homework and so sent two letters endorsing the aims of “We of Liberty,” one to our 16th District legislators and the other to Gov. Inslee. Perhaps realizing that the commission had acted precipitously at its Jan. 7 meeting, the chair sought to dissociate the board from “We of Liberty” but not from its agenda.
In sum, on Jan. 4, the Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners unanimously decided to send letters in our name, their constituents, based on an anonymous email sent by an organization about which it knew nothing.
We have a right to expect better from our elected representatives.
Tim Kaufman-Osborn
Walla Walla