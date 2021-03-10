There are three copies of the bronze Marcus Whitman statue. One is in Washington D.C. in the U.S. Capitol rotunda. A second is in the foyer of the Washington State Capitol in Olympia. The third stands on Whitman College property on Main Street in Walla Walla.
On March 9, the U-B reported that the state House of Representatives approved a bill that would replace the Whitman statue in Washington D.C. with one of Billy Frank Jr.
Local representative Skyler Rude was able to include an amendment to the bill that would bring the D.C. statue “back” to Walla Walla County. Representative Klicker also wants to bring the statue to Walla Walla “in a place and view him,” but maybe he hasn’t walked up Main Street?
We recently had controversy about what to do with the Whitman statue on Main Street, but Rude may have put us in the position of having two identical bronze statues.
While we are at it, why not bring the third statue “home” too? We could have one copy for public expressions of appreciation and/or frustration, one for historical interpretation at Fort Walla Walla and another melted down for a new monument honoring the people who have tended this valley since time immemorial.
Sussanne Altermann
Walla Walla