Yesterday, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced that the best way to combat our rising crime rate is to stop building more jails and prisons. Huh? Murders are up 800% in Portland, Oregon, and significantly up in all blue states, according to the National Fraternal Order of Police.
I firmly believe that if we could eliminate stupidity and mental illness, we could eliminate the vast majority of criminal activity. Sadly and, unfortunately, that will never happen.
Years ago, I participated from the perspective of a former defense attorney and a former prosecutor in a symposium at my alma mater, Whitman College, on the subject of criminal law.
I presented my talk on the subject from the perspective of a defense attorney, and Washington State Warden Bobby Rhay spoke from the perspective of handling a bunch of vicious convicts.
During the Q&A, a Whitman student stood up, crying his eyes out, and said, “When will this madness of incarceration ever end?” I will never forget Rhay’s response, namely, “If we let all the convicts and reprobates out, I’m the one that would like to be locked up on the hill for my own safety and protection.”
Charles Phillips
Walla Walla