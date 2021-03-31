According to the World Wildlife Fund, there were in 1980, about 280 animals on the endangered species list. By 2000, that number had jumped to 11,000. And last year, we had over 19,000 endangered species. Some of these animals include the black rhino, panda bears, pangolins and cross river gorillas.
There are currently about 9 million species on Earth. Statistics show that we lose about 0.1% of those species every year. That means that by 2050, we’ll have lost around 270,000 species or 3% of Earth’s species.
These statistics are horrifying. If this keeps getting worse at a greater scale we can lose a million species per year. But that’s not saying we can’t help the cause.
If we stop buying products made from endangered animals, we’ll drive that number down, resulting in less of those animals killed. On the other hand, donating to the WWF can also help stop the extinction of several species.
I urge you to get off the couch and do something about this crisis before it becomes too late. If we all don’t act now, we could permanently lose the beauty of Earth’s animals.
Ben Clearman
Walla Walla