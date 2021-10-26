What stake do nonlocal contributors have in our local election? Kevin French Oct 26, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Send a Letter to the Editor The Union-Bulletin strives to publish every letter we receive. To send a letter, click the button below. Get started! Letter Guidelines For detailed information on how to submit a letter and our most current policies for letters, click the button below. Get started! Send Us Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on. Get started! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In response to the article in Sunday’s paper, “Competitive races attract big money contributions”: I am curious what stake Seattle and Redmond contributors have in our Walla Walla Public Schools local election?Kevin FrenchWalla Walla Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Contributor Big Money Walla Walla School Contribution Seattle Redmond Load comments × Post a comment Posting As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text CAPTCHA Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion.Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here. Log in Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment
