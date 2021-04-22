As a Vietnam-era veteran, it was interesting to read about the telephone town hall meeting with Cathy McMorris-Rodgers last Thursday regarding VA patient complaints with the new Cerner electronic health records system.
Did McMorris-Rodgers tell the veterans that Cerner Corporation was given the contract on a no-bid basis, and Jared Kushner met with congressional aides, VA Secretary Shulkin and Defense Secretary Mattis to promote approval of Cerner’s no-bid contract?
All this while numerous hospitals, medical centers and Canada abandoned Cerner’s system, losing millions of dollars.
Now the Government Accountability Office wants the VA to pause the $16 billion rollout at new locations. I sure would like to know what solutions McMorris-Rodgers will suggest.
Bonnie Szuch
Walla Walla