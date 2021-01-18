American has been sliding sideways for four years, if not in fact backwards. Walk into the mausoleum of American politics and laugh your way through to the other side.
The courts have been fully packed, with Catholics and other political and medical conservatives. The courts will need to be unpacked, repacked, and lightened up. Catholics, amounting to 20% of the population, should not be making 80% of the legal decisions. The Pareto Principle does not apply to the law.
Congress raided the treasury on behalf of the super-rich. Its tax “reform” left half the population still coping paycheck to paycheck. One time speaker of the House of Representatives, Paul Ryan, had to delete his happy story about the waitress when her take home pay jumped by $1.50 a week.
Criminal denial of the pandemic assaulted the vulnerable with several hundred thousand premature and unnecessary deaths. The more people the virus can infect, the greater the opportunities for mutation. We are only good for the virus as hosts. Expect many reports of the common corona. It might as well be their planet.
Rampant nationalism has delivered the planet to its most dangerous environment since the 1930s. Big wars are often blundered into. Archduke found alive; World War I was a mistake.
If the system takes a flyer on Modern Monetary Theory, all the fiat currency created needs to go into investments. Trying to get back to the status quo ante makes no sense. The economy should be one-third consumption and two-thirds investment. Invest in planned parenthood, prenatal care and early childhood education.
I still have my Shirley Chisholm for president button. In her opinion the best place for a child to be up until the age of seven is with its mother. Paying women to take care of their own children might solve three problems at once: Investment in the next generation, child care and meaningful employment.
Green New Deal as I understand it means switching out from under carbon as the energy source in favor of renewables. We have a temporary Green New Deal sign on our commercial building. It is protected speech. It will only be up until we get our own way.
Charles Potts
Walla Walla