One article in last Sunday’s U-B may indicate the opening of a can of worms — or Pandora’s Box.
The recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing the lawsuit of gun maker Remington may be groundbreaking in many other areas, as well. In the future families of those whose death was because of alcohol over-consumption could sue the distiller. Or if killed by a vehicle the manufacturer could be sued. Or if killed by a knife the maker could be sued.
What a dilemma if a candle were left burning near flammable drapes resulting in a death by fire: Would survivors sue the candle maker or the flammable drape maker—or both?
But it is much easier to blame the instrument (tool) of death rather than the individual who wields it in a negligent or illegal manner. So much for personal responsibility.
Jim Davison
Waitsburg