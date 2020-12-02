"A rose by any other name would smell as sweet" is a reference to William Shakespeare's play Romeo and Juliet. Simply put, it means the names of things cannot affect what they actually are. I began reflecting about the name of things and realized it could be rationally argued that human beings created God (a name) in their own image and that it was impossible for it to be any other way.
Still, I metaphorically pondered the idea that, though “we didn’t make the cookie, we get to eat the cookie.” Meaning, though we didn’t make the universe, we can still love it — or not. It’s all a mystery to me, so I am comfortable in admitting that I simply don’t know. I’m okay with the mystery.
I thought about how belief and faith are not one and the same, how belief comes with preconceived notions, an agenda. But with faith there seems to be an unreserved opening to the truth, no matter how it turns out to be, even in our suffering.
While belief clings, faith lets go abiding in unwavering acceptance and open-heartedness to what is, or so it seems. And now, in my reflections, I am remembering sentiments of sagacity and solace when my dear Facebook friend wrote me:
“God is simply a word that in modern times references a higher power that makes no claim of its own. It is somewhat universal. There are probably as many definitions of God as there are people. What it references has been a work in progress and edification for eons; even more so in this information age.
"We cannot simply erase or ignore the influence it has on global activities, especially in religious beliefs. There is an emerging understanding or circumspection that affirms our nameless oneness in essence that is the antithesis of antiquated religious beliefs that separate rather than unite.
"This oneness or ground of being is inherently empathetic and kind. This tacit intuition affirms a higher power that is not another, yet not under our egoistic control. Edification of the current nomenclature of God enables intellectual acceptance as our sentient essence segues from belief to Love that is shared in an equality of vision and is worthy of our veneration, regardless of what we name it.”
From my heart to yours, I wish you all love and peace always.
Micheal Johnson
Walla Walla