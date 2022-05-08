The city of Dayton puts 300,000 gallons of sewer into our Touchet River daily. Dayton has not been fined because it was working to rectify the problem.
The city has paid over $200,000 to design a new treatment system. Recently, four new City Council members voted against the plan that was well thought out and environmentally sensible.
Even though the mayor made copies of documents to educate new members about the plan, not one of them went to City Hall to read them.
One can only deduce they had no idea what they were voting against. It appears they just wanted to obstruct the city from upgrading sewage treatment and keeping it out of the river.
The city of Dayton is breaking the law by not complying with the Department of Ecology’s mandate to clean up the river.
I ask the City Council: What are your plans for rectifying our problem with the state of Washington?
Your votes weren’t just negative, they obstructed the city from doing its job! Now what?
The city deserves council members who care about the city, its down-stream neighbors and the environment. When you vote this year, support those who care.
Anne Strode,
Dayton