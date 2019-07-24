The Walla Walla Rural Library District was established in 1972 and has a taxing authority of up to 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property valuation. The current tax rate is 46 cents and provides a $1.1 million budget.
The District has five “libraries” in the county. Although its mission statement alludes to cooperation with other libraries — my memory is that WWRLD is intent on growing and had plans to build in College Place.
Lay aside the question about who uses libraries and whether or not you are a supporter and focus on what will happen if College Place residents vote in favor of joining the WWRLD.
Income will be about $300,000 more for the District. The closest library is Plaza Way in Walla Walla and residents will be driving there. The owner of a $200,000 house will pay $94 a year in tax. This resident could use the Walla Walla Library by purchasing a $68 library card. You can compare the location, services and hours of operation and quickly conclude that Plaza Way is no bargain.
I want to know what the WWRLD plans are to provide real library services in College Place. Residents of College Place — especially those who don’t use a public library — deserve to know what benefit will be received for their “Yes” vote.
Bruce W. Johnson
Walla Walla