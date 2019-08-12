I am wondering what the rush is on approving the annexation of the Bachtold property and the Hayden Homes development. The population of the city is growing at a rate of less than 1 percent a year.
As I drive around town I see new home construction all around Walla Walla. Is this development needed at this time?
Citizens have many legitimate concerns about this plan since it was announced. We have been told that the City Council will be acting as a judge in this matter and that all concerns must be delivered in writing to the City Development Department by 5 p.m. today. Will the Council even see these letters of concern?
As citizens of Walla Walla I believe that all of us have a right to be heard. I hope the Council members will spend the time to hear from all with concerns and not just Hayden Homes. After all, we live here.
When this property is developed Hayden homes will be off counting their profits and we could be stuck with the many problems that have been brought up. On that day, mark my words, Hayden Homes will say that it built this according to Walla Walla City codes and regulations, if you have a problem talk to the city.
City Council members, we are talking to you now. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Please use due diligence and ensure that all of the studies regarding drainage and traffic etc. are complete and thorough.
You may even require second opinions to verify that you are making the right decisions. Think this through, 10 years, 20 years into the future. Odds are that none of the current Council members will be on the Council then but we could be saddled with the problems of poor planning decisions made now.
Do we need to panel a jury or are the Council members going to fill that role too? Just saying!
Stephen Milistefr
Walla Walla