I read the Washington Post article, “Anxious election provides civics lesson,” on page D5 in the U-B Perspective section on Sunday.
I will not waste words to convince the readers that the past election was fair and void of corruption, because it wasn’t. True, no court has held a hearing about fraud, indeed the Supreme Court wouldn’t even hear the lawsuit brought to the court by Texas.
The Supreme Court relinquished itself to become the three monkeys, (hear no evil, see no evil say no evil) by this cowardly decision the court has put this to be decided in the streets. So let’s cut the chase and just get to the point,
Why vote? The voting machines can and in my opinion may have been programmed to reverse your vote to the candidate chosen by the mainstream media.There were eyewitness that some of Dominion machines were connect with the internet.
This would explain the reluctance to allow third parties to do a autopsy on those machines even with a court order. Interesting that the AT&T building in Nashville blew up before they could be looked at and the building making the “ballots” burned down.
And the vote dump in the wee hours of Nov. 4, 2020, after the counting was paused for various nefarious reasons. Mindful that poll watchers were forced out of some of counting rooms, what could go wrong?
Don’t forget that signature verification was ignored by some attorneys general, nothing to see her, move along.
Again why vote as we don’t select who is president, the Electoral College does. Wouldn’t it simpler to just let them meet in a smoke filled room and select their huckleberry?
Yea, yea, yea we have a democracy where the majority rules, right? Wrong.
Just look at the $30 car tab vote majority chose yes, but it ruled unconstitutional by the Washington state Supreme Court.
Why vote? Remember the unconstitutional Initiative 1639 restricting guns? Went against the state and the 2nd Amendment rights to bear arms and had multiple subjects in the same initiative. Yet, the Washington state Supreme Court upheld it.
A full third of U.S. registered voters didn’t vote. I wonder why vote?
Neil Jacobson
College Place