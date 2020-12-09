I’m writing in response to the article in the U-B, dated Dec. 7, page A3, in regards to students failing grades.
As a mother, whose daughter went from straight A’s, being on the Deans List and being nominated and accepted to the Jr. National Honor Society in the last school year to being a student struggling to keep her grades up. I can testify (at least on my daughter’s behalf) that is is not the student who is failing, it’s the isolation of distant learning that is failing.
I am in no way pointing fingers here because I’ve been beyond impressed with how our local public school district has been handling all this distant learning. It is not easy on teachers or students alike.
Our kids need live, real-time interaction with their friends and teachers. It makes things real for them. Speaking from my own situation with trying to help my daughter to overcome the curve ball life threw at us with distant learning and not to succumb to it and just quit, it just bleeds with the, ‘So What,’ factor for her.
She is bored out of her skull with distant learning. She is depressed from all the isolation from her teachers and friends and we long for the day when she can be back in real school, with real time with teachers and friends. Don’t we all.
It’s not necessarily the students who are failing in every case. With all the restrictions and isolation that COVID-19 has caused, life is without flavor, color or pulse.
Again, speaking only from my experience in trying to keep my daughter’s spirits up and keep her interest in school real for her. This is not easy. I find the entire situation of COVID-19 isolation, distant learning and keeping my daughter motivated to learn extremely frustrating and exhausting.
I can’t imagine what it is like for the teachers who are trying to do the very same thing with their students.
Distance learning is not perfect, but it is all we have for now. If you have had success with distance learning with your child, I’d love to hear your ideas for success.
That’s all, from one very tired mama and one very distraught daughter about school at this time.
Debbie Adamson
Walla Walla