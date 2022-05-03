After the Dayton City Council meeting on April 12, where a land purchase agreement for a wastewater treatment plant was rejected, I sent a letter to Mayor Weatherford and the council asking the following questions:
How much money was spent in formulating this plan?
Will implementing a different solution take longer than continuing with the plan?
Has the city lost the $16,000 in earnest money that was mentioned at last night's meeting?
Mayor Weatherford said this:
"Several agencies have worked together to come up with the project over many years.
"Implementing a different solution will definitely take longer than continuing the plan that was in place.
"The city of Dayton has spent approximately $200,000 on this project.
"The city has lost the $16,000 earnest money."
Dayton could incur fines for polluting the Touchet River. In 2019, the Department of Ecology charged King County $105,500 for violations.
The DOE has been patient with Dayton, as they have been working together to formulate a plan to get our wastewater treatment plant into compliance.
Now that the plan has been abandoned, it's unclear what action will be taken.
Shellie McLeod,
Dayton