Jerry Votendahl (in a letter to the editor published on August 3) rendered a list of things that the Democrats have done to show, he believes, that they do not really possess the qualities I stated in my previous letter.
But then how do you explain why Republicans put such a loose cannon, pathological liar like Donald Trump in the White House? Which pretty much “trumps” anything that any Democrat would ever do since that is the most irresponsible and dangerous choice anyone in this country has ever made.
Mr. Votendahl was also disturbed that the U-B wrote an “Our Opinion” editorial in July 22 issue contending that Trump was unAmerican. He then contends that this cannot be true as he writes in parenthesis; not withstanding his (Trump’s) desire to save lives and properties, as relating to the demonstrations in Portland. Trump and his followers call them anarchists, Marxists, criminals and terrorists.
I say, much attention has been purposely directed to the demonstrators to detract people from the fact that this president, of whom is so concerned about saving lives and properties, has completely failed this country by allowing over 163,000 Americans to die from COVID-19 because he downplayed and ignored the dangers of a pandemic.
That is utterly “unAmerican.” So, what happened to that “desire” to save lives?
And lastly, Democrats are still the good JFK-type. JFK once stated that if it weren’t for the people who marched and demonstrated to make a change for the betterment of this country and its people, the accomplishments that we experienced would never have happened, And let’s be honest here, the Republican Party is completely unrecognizable from what it used to be back before the time of Trump fascism and the uprising of far-right hate.
What is American about a president who constantly lies and refers to other Americans as anarchists, terrorist, criminals and Marxists? Time to “dump Trump” or this country is doomed.
Myrna Tucker
College Place