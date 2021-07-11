Gun rights’ advocates point to this sentence in the Constitution’s Second Amendment to justify their objections to gun restrictions:
“A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”
But what exactly is a well-regulated militia in 2021?
I can provide a clear example: the storming of the capitol on January 6,
It was well-organized. According to NPR’s transcript of President Trump’s speech, he told a crowd of supporters, “And we’re going to the capitol ... So let’s walk down Pennsylvania Avenue.”
The crowd obeyed him. Wielding stun guns, pepper spray, baseball bats, fire extinguishers and flagpoles, they attacked the police and broke through physical barriers. Five people died.
Although the horde failed to prevent Joe Biden’s certification as president, it partially succeeded; 147 members of Congress objected to counting some states’ electoral college votes.
I wonder how future historians will assess the two examples of a well-regulated militia: the one led by General Washington that ushered in our democracy and the one led by President Trump that almost ushered it out.
Martin McCaw
Walla Walla