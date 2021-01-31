The state of our legal system especially the judicial system is what I’m questioning. It is apparent to me that the system is broken and very corrupted by politics and money to the detriment of our country at the highest level.
I have been following lawsuits filed by the Thomas More Society through the newly formed Amistad Project alleging problems with the vote in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
It seems that George Soros spent many dollars getting the five liberal judges elected to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. He spent many dollars to get four liberal judges elected to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. How about Michigan, Nevada, Arizona and Georgia? It seems to have paid off handsomely for him considering the judicial decisions made regarding the 2020 election.
Now before I go any further, I want you to understand that I spent 38 years as a die-hard Democrat and I watched as the party slid into socialism, communism, corruption, anarchy, rioting and voter fraud of which I documented.
So, when I write this it is from my experience of documenting what I see as the 2004 fraudulent Washington state gubernatorial election, the 2012 national election and now the 2020 election, which has been blatantly stolen by the Democrats with the help of the corrupted judiciary! As for 2016, they thought it was in the bag and they were caught flat footed!
Now about the judge corruption in this election. Look at the State Farm Coliseum in Georgia on tape, Detroit where they kicked out the observers and covered up the windows and the overwhelming evidence from Philadelphia! Why have the supreme courts of the states not allowed an audit of the ballots? Could it be they are complicit? Yaaa think?
Now is this a conspiracy or what? How can these judges sleep at night? I suppose if you get a big enough payoff you can buy enough sleeping pills that your conscience won’t bother you!
I’ve always been told that money won’t buy love but I’m seeing now that it will buy lots of politicians, governors, secretaries of state, attorneys generals and lots of judges!
I wonder what happened to the United States Supreme Court. It seems to be the drain plug of the swamp?
Robert Jackson
Walla Walla