In the 1820s, the Republic of Mexico encouraged immigration from the United States. The Mexican government wanted American people to settle and make productive its province of Texas.
In the 1980s, the United States government encouraged greater immigration of Hispanic people into our country. The government welcomed these people to find employment in our factories and farmlands.
During the 1830s, Mexico realized that too many American immigrants were entering Texas and changing that province. The Mexican government, therefore, halted immigration and restricted the civil rights of these recent settlers.
In 2017, the Trump administration believed too many Hispanic immigrants were entering the United States and changing our country. President Trump began to restrict immigration and deny certain civil rights of the Hispanics.
In the 1830s, many Mexican people welcomed Santa Anna when he became president for life, and they supported his plan to crush the American immigrants in their Texas province.
In 2017, many American people welcomed Donald Trump when he announced he wanted to be president for life, and they supported his plans to halt immigration of Hispanics and remove those that were already here.
The same kind of people who were overwhelmed at the Alamo in 1836 are now ready to fight our government to protect their rights.
In other words, when the movie, The Alamo is shown in America today, Hispanics will be cheering for Davy Crockett and the Alamo defenders while Trump supporters will be cheering Santa Anna and his soldiers.
What goes around, comes around.
L. Robert Evans
College Place