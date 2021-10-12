I am one of over 100 employees at Washington State Penitentiary who will be fired after October 18, 2021 for refusing to submit to a forced COVID-19 vaccination despite having received a religious exemption.
Whether you support vaccines or not, ask yourself this question: If a governor can force certain people to receive an injection against their will or lose their livelihood in the name of public health, what else can that governor force people to do against their will?
Kevin Duden
Walla Walla
