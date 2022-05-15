Alex Jones admitted under oath that children had lost their lives at Sandy Hook.
For years, his Infowars had reported that there were no deaths at the massacre, that it was all staged by professional actors — as if anyone would ever want to pretend such a thing.
Out of the millions of dollars that he’s made promulgating his lies, he’s only paid a little bit in retribution to some of the families.
Meanwhile, some of the families in Sandy Hook have been so harassed by readers of Jones’ nonsense that they’ve had to move away, as if the deaths of their own children weren’t enough suffering to last for years.
Asked why he published the rumor of there being no slaughter, he said he must have had a momentary “psychosis.” As if.
I wonder what the karma is of people who knowingly publish harmful falsehoods. Meanwhile, people in the real world suffer. Maybe upfront fictions like comedy or imaginative art heal people as fast as the Jones’ lies tend to destroy folks.
Michael Kiefel,
Walla Walla