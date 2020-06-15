I know a number of veterans with tattoos commemorating lost friends. The names are commonly set off with hearts or wreaths. Sometimes a crucifix.
Walla Walla police Officer Nat Small's tattoo is unusual. It is composed of three elements 1) the SS lightning bolts, 2) the name of his fallen comrade, which is set off with 3) a set of brass knuckles. Why brass knuckles?
The association of the Nazi SS with such tools of thuggery is obvious and disturbing. What have they to do with the Marine Corps? Or Officer Small and his unit?
Mark Raddatz
Walla Walla