The Ninth Amendment, 1791, concerns unenumerated rights. The Federalist Society purports to constitutional originalism: That is a sham.
At the adoption of the Bill of Rights, how many states had laws against abortion? None! No state outlawed abortion and would not do so for over 30 years.
Abortion and childbirth had been the realm of midwives for thousands of years. Under originalism, the right needn't be found in law if found in practice when the Bill of Rights were adopted. It existed, then.
Justice Alito alludes to "invented" rights? Money was been considered property for thousands of years. Then, suddenly, it became anthropomorphic and acquired "speech" in the 2010 Citizens United opinion. This is akin to the same judicial activism the Federalist Society claims to abjure.
Charles Vigneron,
Walla Walla