The remarkable ability of some U-B readers to analyze the minds, hearts and souls of our local pro-lifers, with a mere three pictures in the U-B is quite impressive. How do these amazing people do that?
It takes a bit of audacity to think one can simplify and vilify good people concerning an event they did not participate in (Walk for Life). The silly musings and lectures had little to do with reality, but work well for the box the critics like to force the pro-life cause into.
If the critics had actually been at the Walk for Life, they would have seen the attendees had masks. Masks were passed out for anyone who did not have one.
The large outdoor venue and sparse crowed simply did not necessitate masks — and so many removed them. Thus, the crowd in family groups Walked for Life on this clear, cold January afternoon.
If the critics had been there perhaps their hearts would have been moved by the journey rather than hardened by the criticism they formed. If the critics had looked beyond the newspaper, they would have found the Walk for Life attendees donning masks in stores, businesses and churches throughout the pandemic. Some have had COVID-19.
What causes such vitriol from the absent critics? How do they come to such rash judgments?
It is part and parcel to find oneself on the receiving end of such rants while trying to bring to light the horrors of abortion. The animosity portrayed reminds us that our battle is primarily in the spiritual realm.
Greg Fazzari
Walla Walla