A Jan. 16 U-B letter writer stated that the events of Jan. 6 did not meet the definition of an insurrection. I’ll see your “insurrection” and raise you a “sedition” as they say in poker. The definition of sedition: Conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against the government.
What are the elements of sedition? The criminal act of advocating, aiding, teaching, organizing, printing, circulating written matter that advocates, aids or teaches the overthrow of a government.
I would think that trying to stop/change the results of a perfectly legal election by changing the electoral votes would meet those criteria. Keep in mind, that before Jan. 6, the former president and every one of his supporters knew there was no fraud. But they continued the Big Lie, because they regarded their constituents, the people that voted for them, just as the letter writer described them: a “bunch of dimwit hoodlums” who almost helped him succeed.
Those who voted for him (especially the second time) should know this, admit this and feel the shame of being conned.
Chris Hansen
Walla Walla