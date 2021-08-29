What are Fair, Round-Up leaders thinking? Skip Nichols Aug 29, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Send a Letter to the Editor The Union-Bulletin strives to publish every letter we receive. To send a letter, click the button below. Get started! Send Us Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on. Get started! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If COVID was killing livestock, the Walla Walla Fair and the Pendleton Round-Up would not be held.What are our fair and Round-Up leaders thinking?Skip NicholsWalla Walla Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fair Walla Walla Round-up Thinking Livestock Skip