Recent letter writing actions by the County Commissioners reported in the U-B raise some fundamental questions. In particular, is their recent letter to our federal senator ethical behavior? The Revised Code of Washington is not easy to read, but there seems to be no published job descriptions or qualifications for elected county officers except being U.S. citizens and residents of the county. The only ethical constraint listed in RCW 42.52.90 is the following:
"The citizens of the state expect all state officials and employees to perform their public responsibilities in accordance with the highest ethical and moral standards and to conduct the business of the state only in a manner that advances the public's interest."
How can they as a group of elected non-partisan officials advance partisan political views? Certainly, they can do so as private citizens. But should they advance political positions as elected county officers?
It would be interesting to learn their actual responsibilities as elected county officers. Is there a public job description of the responsibilities of the County Commissioners, or for that matter, for any of the eight enumerated county officers as stated in RCW 36.16.030?
Dick Swenson
Walla Walla