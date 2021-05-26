We’re embroiled in a battle between freedoms, folks.
Does my right to refuse to sell a wedding cake to a gay couple outweigh their right to be served?
Does my right to prevent a woman from having an abortion override her right to have an abortion?
Does my right to storm the capitol and coerce members of Congress to overturn election results supersede their duty to uphold the Constitution?
Does my right as a legislator to prevent people of color from voting override their right to vote?
Republicans had a choice. They could have responded to an election defeat by adopting policies that most Americans favor. Instead, they chose to regain power by kowtowing to a strident minority.
This is what happens when power becomes more important than the rule of law, when a political party chooses autocracy over democracy.
Make Trump great again! (or)
Fight for equal rights!
Martin McCaw
Walla Walla