Your newspaper is to be commended for showing your support of small business in Eastgate.
You have written articles spotlighting several of the businesses on Isaacs Avenue in effort to remind Walla Walla Valley that the businesses in Eastgate are remaining open and persevering under adverse conditions during the construction and repair work.
This is not an easy task for most startups and developing businesses that number each client or customer as essential for the viability of their enterprise.
Eastgate is a dynamic and vital part of the economy of Walla Walla and your articles help to encourage your readership to continue supporting Eastgate!
The Union-Bulletin models the esprit de corps that is so encouraging and helpful during times of growing pains. The road work project will benefit all of us in time, but needs not be at the expense of small business on Isaacs Avenue.
I appreciate your insight in choosing this subject for inclusion in the U-B, for lending a hand for the good of the community and showing your support of Eastgate!
Cynthia Hatch
Walla Walla