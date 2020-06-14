This letter is to acknowledge David Higgins for his letter in last Sunday’s Our Readers’ Opinions, where he articulately commented and pointed out two such unjust killings that took place some years ago, in Pasco and Walla Walla.
Mr. Higgins is empathetic to what’s going on right now and remembering those two other lives that were unjustly taken. What he articulated in that letter were the same thoughts that went through my mind as the horrific killing of George Floyd took place two weeks ago.
I, too, was outraged by the way Antonio Zembrano — an illegal immigrant — in Pasco , was gunned down and killed for throwing rocks at the police. He was shot in the back as he was running from them.
While here in Walla Walla, a young Hispanic man was caught stealing from a local store. The owner, who resided at said store, heard him and went after him, The victim had already left the premises but the owner still shot him in the back with a shotgun. The victim had already crossed Isaacs Avenue, but the owner continued shooting‚ all for the price of a silver belt buckle.
I’m not condoning the young man for looting, but sometimes we carry things too far and don’t think of the life of a human being as valuable. The shooter was not held accountable.
These two killings were inhumane. Both victims mentioned were Hispanic, by the way. Do all lives matter or only some lives? It makes a person wonder why these protests are going on.
I am in support of the recent protests going on in our country and nationwide. We, people of color, are tired of the way law enforcement treat such people, especially while being stopped for no reason at all.
Hopefully, some positive changes will occur from all those people taking to the streets to have their voices heard; especially an awareness of the tactics used while apprehending. People of color are tired of being treated like their lives are worth nothing. A culmination point has been reached.
Be assured that I’m not placing all law-enforcement officers in the same category, I respect them and the work they do, but something needs to be done to weed out the ones that should not be wearing a badge.
Juanita Gamboa-Gillum
Walla Walla