I remember a time, not so long ago, when life was so much more enjoyable for the very simple reason that we cared about others.
Remember the wonderful feeling it gave you when you knew that you had done something to make someone else’s day, or helped them in some way?
How did we get to a place where we are willing, (and in some cases even proud), to play Russian Roulette with other people’s lives in the name of “personal freedom”?
Believe the science or don’t, if there is even the slightest chance that I might prevent someone else from becoming infected with COVID-19 or worse, then I am honored and proud to wear a mask to protect myself and my fellow citizens and I will continue to do so for as long as necessary. It is but a minor and temporary inconvenience.
As Thanksgiving approaches, please think about those 250,000 empty seats at the Thanksgiving table this year.
Elizabeth Brochu
College Place