On May 5, Bonnie Brickey wrote in a letter to the editor:
“If you want to wear a mask to protect yourself, do so, but don’t criticize me if I don’t choose to. Your mask is protecting you (hopefully) so why do you care if I don’t wear one?”
I’m afraid public health has really failed to educate people if someone has the impression that wearing a mask protects one from the virus.
Let me tell you why I care that you don’t wear one.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined that people can spread the virus through their breath or speech while being asymptomatic themselves. Wearing a mask gives the wearer only a slight bit of protection. However, if you are carrying the virus, wearing a mask makes it less likely you will spread the virus to others.
If two people encounter each other, and both are wearing masks, and one is carrying the virus, there is a much, much smaller chance of transmission. That’s why I care that you and I both wear masks in public.
My wearing a mask in public is for your benefit more than mine. When you choose not to wear a mask, you are saying “I don’t care if you get sick and die, I can do what I feel like.”
Darcie Furlan
Walla Walla