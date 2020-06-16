Who would have ever thought that wearing a mask would prove so controversial?
The science behind the act of wearing a mask when around other people during this pandemic is solid. While wearing a mask offers some protection to the wearer it is more helpful in protecting others in the vicinity.
It does that by keeping any ejected viral droplets close to the wearer rather than being ejected 6 to 12 feet.
The reason so many give in refusing to wear a mask is their right to personal freedom. Since a person can be infectious without symptoms, not wearing a mask can certainly increase the chance of an infected person unknowingly spreading contagion.
Since many of those refusing to wear a mask reject the science, I would like to make a different argument for its use based on economic self interest. A good percentage of the population, certainly 50% or more depending on the area of the country you live in, accept the validity of the science with respect to mask wearing.
If those people are to fully participate in the economic life of our country they are going to half to feel the environment is safe for themselves and their families. If they go to the store or restaurant and see multitudes of people without masks, they will be far more likely to withdraw and not participate with their dollars.
This affects business vitality and our economic well being. The economic recovery we all yearn for will not happen if a large percentage of the population does not participate.
So I would say that if the argument against wearing a mask is based on personal freedom, you cannot deny that same freedom to others to potentially protect themselves and their families from you by staying home and staying safe.
If you won't wear a mask based on the science and protection of others, wear one based on your dollar needs, local small businesses need for customers and your nations economic well-being.
Stephen Zilliox
Walla Walla