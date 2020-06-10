I appreciate Savonnah Henderson of Dayton for sharing her thinking on the COVID-19 situation in her U-B letter on Sunday.
I share her frustrations with mask wearing. We’ve all been on a jarring journey and we’ve learned a lot more about this coronavirus in the past months.
The current scientific consensus and common-sense thinking suggests that wearing a mask is effective at reducing disease transmission. This might be the cheapest and easiest tool to keep the economy reopening and save lives while we’re at it.
I support her call for us to ask lots of questions and to think. And I think if a person chooses not to wear a mask, especially in crowded indoor public spaces, please stay away from Walla Walla so as not to infect me and the people I love with slimy goblet cell secretions.
Paul Whetstone
Walla Walla