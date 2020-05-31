Last week the United States crossed 100,000 deaths due to the novel coronavirus. Seventy-eight people have died in Tri-Cities where 72 new cases were reported over Memorial Day weekend.
Thankfully, Walla Walla has been spared the terrible loss experienced elsewhere. Our infection curve appears to be leveling off and we are entering Phase 2 reopening. We all eagerly anticipate the easing of COVID restrictions.
If our economic reopening is to be successful we need to be smart. That means wearing a mask whenever we come within six feet of other people. Walla Walla County is home to a meat packing plant, a prison and nursing homes. These settings are high risk for the spread of COVID.
Forty percent of deaths from COVID-19 have been nursing home residents Some people have suggested that it is acceptable to sacrifice the elderly for the sake of the economy. This suggestion is vile and antithetical to American values.
Sadly there is no shortage of misinformation circulating and some of it originating from people who ought to know better.
Recently, two members of the Walla Walla City Council, Myron Huie and Susan Smiley-Nakonieczny, chose to ignore CDC guidelines by attending a downtown "freedom" rally protesting Gov. Jay Inslee's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order.
At the follow up City Council meeting they explained their actions as an opportunity to listen to their constituents and exercise of their First Amendment rights as private citizens. This strained rationalization does not make their attendance any less irresponsible.
Surely they could have found other ways to solicit the opinion of their constituents that did not increase the risk of spreading COVID-19 in our community.
Mr. Huie added to this transgression by recommending against the wearing of a mask to limit the spread of COVID-19 at a City Council meeting, no less. It would be unfortunate if someone took Mr. Huie's remarks as factual. He gave really bad advice and I find it necessary to set the record straight.
According to the CDC, "Wear Cloth Face Coverings, (the) CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain... Cloth face coverings may slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others."
So, the long and short of it, the mask plays, wear one. Let's keep Walla Walla safe and open.
Wearing a mask in public shows that we care for one another and the health of our community. The desire for a safe and healthy community should not be controversial.
Linda Gunshefski, M.D.
Walla Walla