Face coverings have played a substantial role in limiting the spread of the coronavirus. But how well have they really done? The answer is: They have been effective. However, people also play a role in effectiveness, and that's where the numbers go down. According to healthline.com and statnews, and NPR, out of the 550,000 deaths in the United States due to Covid-19, 150,000 of those were preventable if everybody had worn a mask.
Be that as it may, masks are not always effective. Proper use of masks has a substantial difference on whether or not a mask is effective. The CDC originally stated that cloth masks were completely ineffective, but have come out saying the opposite of that. So, the fabric does not play a major role in effectiveness. But, how you wear it does. According to the University of Maryland, wearing your mask beneath your nose is 25% as effective as over your nose. Also, having your face covered not under your chin is 75% as effective as correct. Wearing a mask is not effective if you do not wear it correctly. Wear a mask in public. It will help stop this pandemic quicker.
Nile Dumser
Walla Walla