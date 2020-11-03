Wear your mask and be civil to one another
I am writing on the eve of an historic election. My hope is that by the record-breaking number of votes cast we all realize that each vote counts.
The people have spoken. I believe our democracy, a system that debates facts, seeks to understand problems, then legislates solutions — all within a set of rules structured by our Constitution — remains intact.
I am so thankful to live in Walla Walla. Here the City Council listens to our feelings and opinions before making decisions of import. Here I have a place to restore my spirit in the nature of the Mill Creek/Bennington Reservoir. Here citizens take responsibility to ensure a safe and thriving community.
Sure, we have our disagreements and our differences. My hope is that we can stop taking sides and support the greater good.
So, today I acknowledge all the candidates for running. I appreciate the values and integrity they will put into making decisions that support our community.
I appreciate the Corps of Engineers for managing the February flood waters and the fast cleanup job done to restore my spirit place. I appreciate the Blues Crews for taking care of our beautiful environment. I appreciate the Downtown Association director for supporting our local businesses. I appreciate the city manager and Council for listening and making sound decisions for us.
There are many more to acknowledge. I hope you will join me in reaching out to these and other folks who make our community so livable.
We still have a huge challenge ahead of us. Please be considerate of each other. Wear your mask, safe distance and be civil, if not polite, to one another.
Dorothy Steding
Walla Walla