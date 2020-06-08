Letter Regarding the letter from Bonnie Brickey on June 5: The answer to the question, “Who should we believe when it comes to specifics about how to protect ourselves and others from COVID 19?” is we don’t know. We don’t know because none of the experts knows precisely how this virus spreads.
The first generally accepted influenza pandemic was in 1580. After 440 years, the experts know how the run-of-the-mill influenza virus spreads and how to protect against it, and we have a vaccine that changes almost every year in response to the latest influenza mutation.
No one knows any of those things about COVID-19, and we don’t have a vaccine.
Given that, it makes sense to be mindful of the possibility that you might have been exposed to the virus and that, even though you don’t have any symptoms (yet), you might be capable of spreading it to those you come in contact with in the course of daily business.
Wearing a mask might protect others from catching the virus if you have it. If you don’t, what have you lost by wearing a mask just in case. It’s as simple as that: We wear masks when we are out and about because we don’t want to be the cause of someone else’s suffering.
Joyce Cox
Walla Walla
