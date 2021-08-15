On Sunday, The U-B published an article by Stephen L. Carter titled "In defense of Misinformation." The Guardian published a report last week demonstrating that 21 people have written most of the anti-vaccine tropes in Facebook and social media. Evidence indicates that those misrepresentations have caused harm and massive numbers of deaths.
Fighting dangerous misrepresentations was a major part of my professional life. I've lost cancer patients from the effects of misinformation. We shouldn't defend it.
Larry Mulkerin
Walla Walla