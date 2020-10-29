Normally I agree with Charles Phillips’ thoughtful letters. But I believe he misinterprets Putin in his quote from Putin (U-B, Oct. 26), “it was from the Social Democratic environment that the Communist Party evolved.”
The Communist Party didn’t evolve: It was victorious in a violent revolution against a fledgling democratic revolution that had just elected a democratic parliament. Charles further quotes Putin: “The shared values of the Soviet Communist Party and the U.S. Democratic Party could form the ‘ideological basis’ of a U.S.-Russia relationship if … Joe Biden is elected.” Nonsense.
Putin knows Americans generally abhor socialism. I believe Putin is trying to scare those who believe the Democratic agenda will lead to extreme socialism into voting for Trump. It is well known he wants Trump elected.
In my view, if Trump and his Senate enablers are given four more years we could be well on our way to an authoritarian, right-wing dictatorship. Trump’s definition of a patriot is one who is loyal to Trump, not the Constitution. I doubt he realizes it, but his governing and oratorical tactics are right out of Hitler’s playbook, a man who turned a democracy into a dictatorship.
I fear right-wing authoritarianism more than I fear left-wing socialistic creep. So, for only the second time since I voted for Eisenhower, I will be voting Democratic for president.
Jack DeWitt
Milton-Freewater