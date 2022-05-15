There are an estimated 750,000 abortions annually, and currently several states are considering banning contraceptives as well as abortion.
Nevertheless, every form of birth control is subject to failure. Rather than planning for parenthood, our leaders would rather we plan for hundreds of thousands of unwed fathers and mothers utterly unprepared to care for a child.
Tens of thousands of children will experience hunger, poverty, or even homelessness.
A ban on abortion will strain an already overburdened foster care system; many children will live in abusive conditions, bounced from home to home.
Some children will be born to drug-addicted fathers and mothers. If mothers die as a result of mandated childbirth, thousands of children will be without a mother, and a widowed husband will be left to raise his child alone.
We plan to get married, plan for an education and plan to buy our first home. And planning for parenthood is the responsible thing to do, for both men and women.
Every mother and father bears the responsibility to provide the very best quality of life for their child. That can only occur when mothers and fathers are emotionally and financially prepared to do so; that is truly pro-life.
Elizabeth Brochu,
College Place