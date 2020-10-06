The U-B endorsement of Mark Klicker for state representative correctly praises both candidates as strong choices. Klicker’s experience as a farmer, businessman and Farm Bureau director is appreciated.
Given the current complex circumstances we face, I feel there are more urgent crises here in our district. We are in the middle of a deadly, once-in-a-century, viral pandemic. (Yes, folks, it is real!) We’ve not been hit as hard as some places, but it’s not close to being over, and we haven’t seen the worst yet.
There are looming crises over health-care insurance and the uncertain future of the Affordable Care Act. There is an under-appreciated economic and health-care crisis resulting from a large number of uninsured and underinsured citizens in our community.
Our community has lost one of our two acute care hospitals. There is a major challenge in recruiting medical and surgical specialists to our town. Our medical services are incompletely staffed. This results in many of our neighbors being referred out of town because we can’t adequately treat them locally.
There are drug addiction and opioid abuse crises in our town. Homelessness and mental-health issues are chronic and recurrent.
Having a representative with the experience and talents of Frances Chvatal is a tremendous bonus. We should eagerly vote for Frances and send her to Olympia as our voice on these critical medical and public health issues.
As important as business and agriculture are to us, those issues do not rise to the same level of urgency at this time. I have known and worked with Frances for many years and believe she is the person for the job.
I urge my fellow citizens to vote for Frances and send her to Olympia where she will work for us, and lead in addressing the medical and public health policy issues we face.
Thomas Maroldo, M.D.
Walla Walla