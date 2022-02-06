Kudos to the brave young writer who eloquently advocated for using books to broaden representation and combat feelings of isolation. And kudos to the Union-Bulletin for printing this powerful and personal perspective on books as a lifeline for teens who don’t fit the norm. Don’t we as a community want all our children to thrive? We need to hear these young voices.
Identity seeking is a critical part of the adolescent experience. Sadly, society can be unforgiving when youth don’t conform to the expectations and norms of the dominant culture. Healthy identity development is vital for mental wellbeing. The opposite is also true: According to The Trevor Project's 2021 national survey of about 35,000 LGBTQ+ youth between 13 and 24, 42% seriously considered suicide in the previous year.
All our youth is in crisis, having had to endure many losses over these past few years, including critical rites of passage, such as in-person graduations. Why would we take away another thing (books) helping them through this current crisis? This is not about us. It is about them. In order to develop a strong sense of identity, our youth need accepting families, affirming environments, including schools, and stories that honor many realities.
Ursula Volwiler
Walla Walla