On Memorial Day, a police officer knelt on the neck of another man until he died. They had worked as security guards at the same night club in the past. I don't know if one man had a beef with the other, but that doesn't matter. It was wrong, and should be condemned.
However, the color of each man's skin is irrelevant. Let me repeat that. It is irrelevant.
Despite what the lamestream media tells us, there is no such thing as "systemic racism" in America. America is the least racist nation on Earth. There is no mass incarnation of black people, and about twice as many white people are killed by police as blacks annually. This fact can be found on www.statista.com. The claims otherwise are fiction. Last year there were nine unarmed black people killed by police. There were 19 unarmed white people. In 2015, it was 38 black and 32 white, so the numbers are going down. The trend of fatal police shootings are lower now than in years past. The 1960s and 1970s were much more violent that today, for all people, including blacks.
I say all of this because the narrative we hear on the news and read in our newspapers tell us something that is not true. Yes, it was tragic that George Floyd was killed, but the rioting and looting and killing is not the answer. There are calls now by celebs and Democrats to defund our police forces. Seriously? Because of one bad cop? Who is going to protect us if we have no police? Them?
We need to come together and pray for peace, and don't believe everything you read or see on CNN. We should be one nation under God. Not black or white. God bless America.
Larry Wright
Walla Walla
