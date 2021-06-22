The drought that affects 80% of the American West this summer calls for drastic measures. The underbrush that fuels forest fires must be thinned before we have yet another spate of out-of-control wild fires that foul the air and blight the land.
We need to find an affordable way to desalinate water from the rising oceans to replenish diminishing inland reservoirs. (The Arizona Republic reports the Colorado River behind Hoover Dam has dropped 130 feet.)
The almond crop in California uses far more water than other crops. Perhaps something more drought-resistant, less water-dependent than almonds can be grown there. Besides, who needs to pay $12 a pound for almonds?
There is a minority of humans who can imagine past their habits and addictions into the future. We need the remainder of people to not only listen to, but act on their suggestions if we are to survive semi-comfortably.
Michael Kiefel
Walla Walla